BERLIN Nov 28 The German lower house of parliament's budget committee gave its approval on Monday to proposals on how to beef up the euro zone bailout fund -- including on how to leverage it -- that will be discussed by finance ministers this week, participants said.

Separately, Deputy Finance Minister Steffan Kampeter called the budget committee's decision a "good signal" for the negotiations this week on the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

EFSF chief Klaus Regling met the German budget committee on Monday to seek support for guidelines drawn up in Brussels on how to implement the decision of an October summit to leverage the fund's remaining 240 billion euros to about 1 trillion euros, partly by offering bond insurance to lure investors.

But he was quoted as telling members of Germany's governing centre-right coalition that the original goal of leveraging by a factor or 4-5 times was no longer possible given the negative market environment.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Stephen Brown)