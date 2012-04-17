BERLIN, April 18 A dispute over the allocation of funds from the euro zone's rescue fund has erupted in the common currency bloc, pitting economic strugglers such as Spain against Germany, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Quoting government and other sources, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily said a number of countries in the euro zone and some officials of the European Central Bank were pressing for a relaxation of the terms under which the fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), can disbourse aid.

In their view, the paper said, the EFSF should be allowed to lend directly to troubled banks and not have to go via the government of the country concerned, a change it said Spain in particular strongly backed.

Spain's banking sector, badly hit by a property market collapse that has still not ended, is at the heart of that country's economic woes.

Market concerns over the euro zone's fourth biggest economy have deepened in the past week. Yields on the government's 10-year bonds, which reflect the risk investors attach to owning Spanish debt, have risen above 6 percent, a level that has proved a trigger point for other troubled euro zone nations.

Allowing the EFSF to provide direct help to Spanish banks would spare the centre-right government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy the need to introduce further tough austerity measures beyond reforms already planned, Sueddeutsche said.

The ECB, which has shouldered much of the burden of keeping the euro zone's banking sector afloat by providing large amounts of ultra-cheap money, would also be glad to see the EFSF take on a bigger role, the paper added.

But the main donor nations to the EFSF, above all Germany, remain strongly opposed to any measures they regard as relaxing pressure on euro zone governments to cut debt and to tackle structural problems in their economies.

"Spain needs no aid programme and even if it did it would be under the known conditions," the paper quoted German government sources as saying. They also noted that the EFSF is not allowed under current rules to lend directly to private banks.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Reuters in an interview published on Tuesday that he did not believe Spain would need external support, but said Madrid had to press on with austerity measures in order to win back market confidence.

(Reporting by Gareth Jones; Editing by Angus MacSwan)