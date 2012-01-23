BERLIN Jan 23 The German government does not believe the size of Europe's permanent rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), needs to be doubled at this point, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

German news magazine Der Spiegel reported at the weekend that Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti wants the lending capacity of the ESM to be doubled to one trillion euros.

Seibert said that the German government is ready to discuss what European partners will bring to the table on the ESM.