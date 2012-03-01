BRUSSELS, March 1 European leaders will
take the final decision on the second bailout package for Greece
in a teleconference on March 9, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Thursday after a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers in Brussels.
Schaeuble said the deal relied now on the extent to which
private creditors would accept a loss on their holdings in order
to reduce Greece's debt.
Schaeuble's comments echoed those of Eurogroup Chairman
Jean-Claude Juncker, who said earlier Greece had taken all the
legal action needed to secure a second bailout from the euro
zone countries and ministers were now waiting for the completion
of the private second bond swap.