BERLIN, June 21 Angela Merkel's government and
the opposition reached an agreement on Thursday on economic
growth measures for Europe that will allow Germany's parliament
to approve the permanent bailout scheme for the euro zone and
the fiscal pact next week.
The parliamentary leader of Merkel's conservatives, Volker
Kauder, said after talks with party leaders that the agreement
was "a good sign for Europe", though he reiterated Germany's
stance that there would be no mutualisation of European debt.
The main opposition Social Democrats' (SPD) leader Sigmar
Gabriel said they had also agreed to push for a financial
transaction tax in the European Union, if necessary just among
member states forming a "coalition of the willing".
Merkel needs opposition support to get a two-thirds majority
in parliament on June 29 to ratify the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) so that it can come into effect on July 1, along
with her "fiscal compact" for budget discipline across Europe.