BERLIN, Sept 10 The German government said on
Monday it remains convinced that the euro zone's new bailout
fund is compatible with the country's constitution despite a new
complaint filed by a German lawmaker.
Germany's Constitutional Court based in Karlsruhe will rule
on Wednesday on whether the bailout fund, the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), can go ahead.
"We as the federal government are convinced the ESM is in
line with the constitution. We have made this case at the court
in Karlsruhe," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a
regular news conference.
At the weekend, a eurosceptic member of Chancellor Angela
Merkel's ruling conservatives, Peter Gauweiler, lodged a
complaint with the court over the European Central Bank's
decision to buy bonds of struggling euro zone states, a move
that angered Germans unhappy about bailouts.
"Nothing has changed (because of the latest complaint). We
also believe that nothing has changed in substance. That is the
government's position," said Seibert.