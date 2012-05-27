BERLIN May 27 A top ally of Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives appealed to the opposition Social
Democrats and Greens on Sunday to refrain from "playing
political games" and back the government to endorse Europe's new
fiscal pact and permanent bailout fund.
The SPD and their allies the Greens - making common cause
with France's new Socialist President Francois Hollande and some
other EU leaders - say the pact must be accompanied by new
measures to promote growth and investment in Europe.
Hermann Groehe, Merkel's top deputy in the Christian
Democrats party (CDU), said in a radio interview on Sunday it
was important for Germany to send a signal across Europe that it
is fully committed to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
Merkel needs SPD support in the two houses of parliament to
secure ratification of the fiscal pact agreed among EU leaders
that will impose tougher budgetary rules.
A two-thirds majority is needed because the fiscal pact,
seen as the centrepiece of Europe's drive to overcome its debt
crisis and recover market confidence, affects the constitution
and national sovereignty.
"There is no room in this question for playing political
games," Groehe told Deutschlandfunk radio. "It would be good if
we in Germany, as the anchor of stability in Europe, send out a
signal that stability and solidarity belong together."
The government and opposition parties have been edging
nearer a compromise to pave the way for parliamentary approval
of the new fiscal pact and permanent bailout fund.
SPD chairman Sigmar Gabriel has said securing parliamentary
approval before the summer recess - as Merkel wants - is
possible but hinged on the growth proposals to be put forward by
the government. Further talks are planned for June 13.
"We have clear-cut conditions in the interest of a stable
euro zone and the coalition has to accept them - otherwise there
won't be backing from the SPD," SPD deputy party leader Andrea
Nahles said on Saturday.
Greens parliamentary floor leader Renate Kuenast added: "The
Greens aren't going to be fooled by a growth package unworthy of
that name."
The ESM is scheduled to start work on July 1 but Merkel's
government insists that the bailout fund must be approved at the
same time as the fiscal pact.
Despite the SPD's demands, the party - which has until now
backed Merkel on euro zone policies - has made clear it will not
