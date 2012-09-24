BERLIN, Sept 24 Germany played down talk on
Monday that Europe's new rescue fund could be leveraged
four-fold to 2 trillion euros, but acknowledged discussions were
under way in Brussels on giving the so-called ESM certain
instruments to lure private investors.
The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is expected to become
operational next month and will build up to its full lending
capacity of 500 billion euros over the coming years.
Late last year, euro zone governments opened several
leveraging options to the ESM's predecessor, the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF). They are now looking into
doing the same for the ESM, although euro zone member Finland is
resisting.
German weekly Der Spiegel reported at the weekend that
governments could boost the firepower of the ESM to $2 trillion
this way, but Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus called
that "illusory".
"When I read these figures, specific volumes, then we need
to say clearly that this is not feasible in any form," Kotthaus
said. "The number is neither understandable, feasible, nor
recognisable."
Euro zone governments talked last year about a five-fold
leveraging of the 440 billion euro EFSF, and the fund's chief
Klaus Regling travelled to Asia to woo investors.
In January, Regling said private investors had pledged to
invest 60 billion euros alongside the EFSF.
There are two options for leveraging the EFSF that are
under discussion for the ESM. The first would see the fund
guarantee a percentage of the value of a bond issued by a euro
zone sovereign at primary auction, offering investors partial
protection in the event of a default.
The second would be to set up one or more co-investment
funds (CIFs) to attract public and private funding - for example
sovereign wealth funds, risk capital and institutional investors
-- to boost the rescue facility's seed money.
The attraction for investors would be that in the CIF, the
ESM would be first to take a loss, should there be one. But both
this and the partial insurance scheme clash with the senior
creditor status that the ESM is to enjoy.
European Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly told a regular
news briefing on Monday that both options were being looked at
for the new rescue fund.
"We are in a transition phase between the EFSF and the ESM.
Member states are discussing the possibility of the use of the
two financial instruments, which currently are attached to the
EFSF, and to attach them to the ESM. We are checking point by
point what can be transferred from one to the other," he said.
A senior euro zone source told Reuters Finland would
ultimately be forced to drop its objections to leveraging
options for the ESM as its northern allies, Germany and the
Netherlands supported it.
"The Finns will have to accept it," the source said.