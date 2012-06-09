BERLIN, June 9 German news magazine Der Spiegel
reported on Saturday that leaders of European institutions are
working on a comprehensive plan to rescue the euro that would
include the issuance of joint euro bonds - a move Germany has
repeatedly rejected.
The news magazine said European Union Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso, European Council President Herman Van
Rompuy, Euro group head Jean-Claude Juncker and European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi are working on plans for a "genuine
fiscal union" in which individual member states would no longer
be able to independently take on new borrowing.
Governments would only be able to decide how to spend money
that is covered through their revenues, Der Spiegel reported.
Any country that needs more money than it takes in would have to
report that need to the group of euro finance ministers.
The magazine quoted four high-ranking EU planners saying
this group of finance ministers would then decide which
financial desires at which levels were justified and would then
issue joint euro bonds to finance these new borrowing needs.
"The exclusive group of ministers would be led by a
full-time chair, who could ultimately rise to the position of
European finance minister," the magazine wrote.
The weekly added that this "powerful group of finance
ministers" would be controlled by a new European body in which
representatives of national parliaments would have seats.
Der Spiegel noted that the model would in effect be headed
towards collective liability that the German government has
until now repeatedly rejected.
The reported added that the new collective debt issuance
would only apply to new borrowing while existing loans would
have to be covered by the individual member states.