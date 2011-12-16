BERLIN Dec 16 Eurosceptics in Germany's
Free Democrats (FDP) looked set to lose an internal party vote
on a permanent euro zone bailout scheme, party sources said on
Friday, which would remove a threat to Chancellor Angela
Merkel's coalition.
They also failed to get a quorum of one third of the 64,000
party members, essentially making the controversial referendum
on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) invalid, four party
sources told Reuters ahead of a news conference by FDP leader
Philipp Roesler at noon (1100 GMT) to announce the result.
The FDP are junior partners in Merkel's centre-right
coalition.