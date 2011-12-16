BERLIN Dec 16 Eurosceptics in Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) lost an internal party vote on a permanent euro zone bailout scheme, the leader of the ruling coalition party said on Friday, removing a threat to Chancellor Angela Merkel's leadership and European policy.

"The FDP remains clearly focused on a pro-European stance," party leader Philipp Roesler said, adding that failure to meet the quorum of a third of party members made the referendum questioning the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) invalid.