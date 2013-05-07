BERLIN May 7 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Tuesday Europe would get its banking union on
its way quickly on the basis of current European Union treaties
instead of waiting for treaty changes.
"It is a priority project," Schaeuble told a Berlin
university auditorium, speaking alongside his French colleague
Pierre Moscovici.
Schaeuble said Europe needed institutional changes in the
medium-term but could not wait for this in order to solve
current problems.
"We must make the best of it on the basis of the current
treaties, and where we do not manage to achieve things
institutionally, then we will work inter-governmentally or even
bilaterally."