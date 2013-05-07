(Changes "competing" to "redistributing competitiveness"
throughout)
BERLIN May 7 European countries should not
address their economic weaknesses by "redistributing
competitiveness" among them and reducing Germany's strength, but
by raising the bloc's competitiveness as a whole, Bundesbank
chief Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday.
"It's not about European countries redistributing
competitiveness among themselves, it's about Europe as a whole
being more competitive," Weidmann told reporters at a news
conference with the German and French finance ministers and
central bank chiefs.
"It's not about reducing Germany's competitiveness versus
the other countries, who would not benefit from it either.
Weakening Germany would just weaken the whole the euro zone."
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Annika Breidthardt; Editing by
John Stonestreet)