BERLIN May 7 France's Finance called on Germany
on Tuesday to be flexible and respect Europe's diversity and not
just focus on rules and discipline, in comments that signal the
differences between the eurozone's two largest countries on how
to solve the crisis.
"We have to beware of all caricacutures" because they create
ambiguous situations, Pierre Moscovici told students in Berlin,
with his German colleague Wolfgang Schaeuble looking on.
"It is true that Germany is very attached traditionally to
rules and discipline, which are things we need - but at the same
time we have to be capable of flexibility, of understanding and
of respecting our diversity."
He added that Schaeuble, sitting beside him, "would perhaps
not have spontaneously advised me to get an extension" to the
French deficit goals from the European Commission - but the
German minister had expressed his understanding.