LEIPZIG, Germany May 23 Europe must prioritise
creating jobs and hope for its youth, French President Francois
Hollande said on Thursday at an event in Germany celebrating the
150th anniversary of the German opposition Social Democrat (SPD)
party.
"Europe has been able to overcome financial instability, it
has proven that no European member state would be left alone in
difficult times," the Socialist president told German and
European leaders gathered at an event in Leipzig in formerly
communist eastern Germany.
"From now on Europe needs to be determined to provide jobs
for young people and give that task priority."
The SPD, which will contest Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives in federal elections in September, is Germany's
oldest party and was founded even before the creation of
modern-day Germany in 1871.