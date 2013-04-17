BERLIN, April 17 A German finance ministry
spokesman, asked on Wednesday about France's struggle to bring
its budget deficit within European Union guidelines, said all
member states, large and small, had agreed to the same fiscal
reform targets.
"I think it's right that all European Union states have
pledged to do the necessary reforms and structural programmes
etc, and that is true of large and small member states alike,"
ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a news conference.
Paris has acknowledged its headline public deficit will be
higher than planned by the end of 2017. France wants more time
to get its finances in shape after conceded it would fail to cut
the deficit down to 3 percent of output in 2013.