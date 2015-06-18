BERLIN, June 18 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Thursday that Germany and France will propose at next week's
European Union summit deeper integration of the euro zone
countries but without changing the existing EU treaty.
She said in a speech in parliament that structural reforms
in the EU must be continued.
Last month Reuters obtained a Franco-German paper in which
the two countries agreed plans to strengthen cooperation among
euro zone countries without treaty changes - a potential setback
for British Prime Minister David Cameron.
The blueprint would bolster the 19-nation euro zone, of
which Britain is not a member, by holding more regular summits
of its leaders, strengthening the Eurogroup forum of finance
ministers and establishing euro zone-specific structures within
the European Parliament. It envisages no change to EU treaties.
Cameron wants to negotiate far-reaching reform of the EU
before holding a British referendum by the end of 2017 on
whether to stay or leave.
