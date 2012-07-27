BERLIN, July 27 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and French President Francois Hollande pledged on Friday to do
all in their power to protect the euro after discussing the
latest events in the debt crisis by telephone.
"Germany and France are deeply committed to the integrity of
the euro zone. They are determined to do everything to protect
the euro zone," they said in a joint statement which echoed
comments one day earlier by the European Central Bank chief.
Germany's centre-right leader and the Socialist president of
France said all euro zone member states and European
institutions must meet their commitments "within the realm of
their own competencies".