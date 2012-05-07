BERLIN May 7 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Monday the election of Francois Hollande as
French president would not change France's commitment to budget
consolidation and Paris and Berlin would continue to work well
together.
"Each country can make its own decisions about how it wants
to manage its budget, whether it wants to raise taxes and spend
more," Schaeuble told broadcaster ZDF. "But the fiscal policy
framework, the deficit reduction has been agreed and France will
stick to this just as Germany will."
Hollande's election was greeted by jitters on European
markets and a dour front in Berlin where ruling conservatives
warned the Socialist on Monday that Germans were not ready to
pay for his promises of an end to austerity.
Schaeuble said France and other European countries could
bolster growth and reduce unemployment by learning from Germany
with its apprenticeship system and so-called Mittelstand small
and medium-sized companies.
He added that Hollande's election would not impact the
Franco-German partnership that lies at the heart of the European
Union and the euro currency.
"The Franco-German cooperation has worked well over decades
independently of elections results in either country and that
will be the case also after the election of President Hollande."
Regarding the rejection by Greek voters of parties which
slashed budgets to secure an EU/IMF bailout, Schaeuble said:
"Europe remains committed to that which we have agreed."
"This is the best way to help Greece achieve sustainable
growth and more social justice."