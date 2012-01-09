BERLIN Jan 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that private sector involvement was necessary to help Greece out of its sovereign debt crisis but that the country remained a special case.

"Our goal is that no country has to leave the euro zone," Merkel said after meeting French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

"We have said time and again that Greece is a special case and if you look at the Greek data you see that the contribution of the private sector is a necessary precondition but not a sufficient one to get Greece back onto an acceptable path."