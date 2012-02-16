BRIEF-First Capital Securities gets approval to set up 3 new branches
* Says it got approval to set up 3 new branches in Hunan, Shaanxi and Shenzhen
BERLIN Feb 16 Proposals to provide Greece with bridge financing to cover its immediate debt obligations while witholding the rest of the aid package until after elections expected in April are no longer on the table, a German coalition source said on Thursday.
Speaking after talks with the German finance ministry, the source said points requiring clarification with Athens before finance ministers can okay a second aid package at their meeting on Monday included an escrow account for debt redemptions and better controls of its efforts to reduce spending.
* Says it got approval to set up 3 new branches in Hunan, Shaanxi and Shenzhen
June 12 British outsourcing company Mitie swung to a full-year operating loss on Monday after it restated its accounts following a review prompted by a string of profit warnings last year.