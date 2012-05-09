BERLIN May 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
wants Greece to stay in the euro zone but the indebted state
must adhere to the terms of its international bailout, she was
quoted as saying on Wednesday.
"It is still the case that the agreements with the troika
and the reform targets must be adhered to. That's the only way
we can imagine the path for Greece back to stability and
economic strength," Merkel was quoted as saying.
In a pre-release for Thursday's Passauer Neue Presse
newspaper, Merkel said nothing had changed about her view that
it would take time to solve the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis and that Greece should remain in the currency bloc.