BERLIN May 18 The German government is prepared
for all possibilities, a spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry
said on Friday when asked if the Finance ministry had started
making plans for a possible Greek exit from the euro zone,
although she stressed the bail out programme still stood.
"For the last two years we have been doing everything
possible to keep Greece in the euro zone... We have a programme
and we stand by this. Greece must also stick by this. Everyone
is prepared to go forward with it. Brussels has also emphasized
this."
But she added: "The German government naturally has the
responsibility to its citizens to be prepared for any
eventuality," she said without elaborating.