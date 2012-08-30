BERLIN Aug 30 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble will meet with his Greek counterpart Yannis Stournaras
on Tuesday to discuss the country's progress with fiscal reforms
set as a condition for international aid, a German government
source said on Thursday.
Stournaras' visit comes 11 days after Greek Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras came to Berlin to ask Chancellor Angela Merkel
for more time to implement the terms of Athens' international
bailout.
Samaras made the same pleas in meetings with French leader
Francois Hollande and Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker but
received little indication that lender countries would be more
flexible.