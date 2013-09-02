BERLIN, Sept 2 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble estimated Greece's financing gap under its current bailout programme at around 4 billion to 4.5 billion euros, a senior lawmaker from the ruling Christian Democrats (CDU) said on Monday.

Briefing reporters on Schaeuble's comments at a session of the German parliamentary budget committee, CDU budget spokesman Norbert Barthle also said the finance minister had clearly ruled out any retroactive recapitalisation of Greek banks from Europe's permanent rescue fund.

Schaeuble recently provoked a storm by saying more explictly than before that Greece would need a third bailout, going further than Chancellor Angela Merkel had done.

(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Gareth Jones, editing by Noah Barkin)