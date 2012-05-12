* Schaeuble: Germany may consider Greek growth measures
* EFSF's Regling: Greek exit from euro most expensive option
BERLIN May 12 Germany is ready to consider
additional measures to promote growth in Greece but the
struggling economy must still carry out agreed reforms, German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview with
the Welt am Sonntag weekly on Saturday.
"If the Greeks have an idea of what we could do, in
addition, to promote growth, we can always talk and think about
this," Schaeuble was quoted as saying. "But ultimately it is
about making Greece competitive again, allowing the economy to
grow and opening the path to the financial markets again."
"That requires the agreed, fundamental reforms being carried
out, otherwise the country has no prospects."
Germany on Friday said it supported a European "growth
pact," an attempt to deflect criticism that its insistence on
austerity has exacerbated Athens' debt woes.
But it also told Greece that staying in the euro zone was
its own choice and that it must not stray from austerity if it
expects to get international cash.
"I can understand the Greeks well ... they are suffering a
lot," said Schaeuble. "There is no comfortable path for Greece."
"There is not a better solution. Greece must now show if it
has the power to get the necessary majorities for this. I can
only hope that those responsible in Greece will quickly see
reason."
TURMOIL
Greece was plunged into turmoil after a general election
boosted far-left and far-right groups, stripping mainstream
parties, which back a painful European Union/International
Monetary Fund bailout, of their parliamentary majority.
But Germany, the EU's paymaster, and the European Commission
have repeatedly insisted that Greece must persevere with tax
hikes and spending cuts if it is to continue receiving funds
under the 130 billion euro bailout.
Schaeuble said Germany did not want Greece to leave the euro
zone but could not force the country to remain within the
currency bloc either.
"Of course we do not want Greece to leave, that is quite
clear and unambiguous. But ... we would be a strange government
if we did not prepare ourselves for all thinkable scenarios, to
then also be able to master them, including situations that
would not be easy for Europe."
In a separate interview with Austrian daily Die Presse, the
head of the European bailout fund said that a Greek exit from
the euro zone would be "the most expensive solution for all
involved", albeit less costly now than at the beginning of the
currency bloc's sovereign debt crisis.
"At the beginning of the crisis it would have been more
expensive. Now all market participants are better prepared for
all eventualities," Klaus Regling, the head of the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) being used to finance
Greece's second bailout, was quoted as saying.
"But it is still wise to help Greece. An exit from the euro
would lead to the impoverishment of the country."
"It can and should not be indifferent to us if a country on
our south-eastern flank ends in chaos," he added. "Even
disregarding that central and west European banks would suffer
considerable losses."