BERLIN Jan 31 States that have lent to
heavily indebted Greece should take a haircut on their loans to
boost private sector efforts to restructure Athens' debt, an
advisor to the German government said on Tuesday.
Lars Feld, one of five "wise men" economists whose views
help shape the public debate in Germany but often have little
direct impact on policy, told Reuters that the current private
sector haircut under discussion would leave the struggling euro
zone member under duress.
"Private creditors foregoing a cash value in the amount of
70 percent will probably not be enough to help the Mediterranean
country out of its debt trap," he told Reuters.
"All public creditors are asked to take a certain haircut.
In Germany's case it would mean (state development bank) KFW
should renounce capital it has lent to Greece."
The advice flies in the face of Germany's current position,
which the finance ministry on Monday said excludes the very
discussion of a public sector contribution in light of the
efforts sovereign states have already focused on Greece.
Feld also discounted a proposal floated by some officials in
Germany to create a new euro zone "budget commissioner" with the
power to veto budget decisions taken by the Greek government.
The idea, which would see a European commissar take control
of Athens' public finances to ensure it meets fiscal targets,
caused outrage in Greece. Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos
said that to make his country choose between national dignity
and financial assistance ignored the lessons of history.
"A "savings commissioner" may be a good scare tactic, but it
would be utopian to think there would be a real oversight
function for a sovereign state such as Greece."
(Reporting by Reinhard Becker, writing by Brian Rohan; editing
by Patrick Graham)