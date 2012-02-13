BERLIN Feb 13 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday the euro zone was better prepared now to overcome a Greek bankruptcy than it was two years ago, but it would still do everything it could to avoid this scenario.

Europe has given Greece until Wednesday to convince sceptical international creditors that it will stick to the punishing terms of a multi-billion-euro rescue package, endorsed by parliament as rioters torched Athens.

Asked by ZDF public broadcaster if the euro zone could survive a Greek bankruptcy, Schaeuble said: "We are better prepared than we were two years ago."

"Nonetheless, the fact remains that we will do everything to help Greece," he added.

At the weekend, Schaeuble talked of Greek aid as a "bottomless pit" and said Greece had to dramatically change its ways.

Schaeuble said he had empathy with those Greeks who felt austerity measures were unjust, but Greece had lived beyond its means for a long time and had to regain a competitive edge.

He added that Europe was working hard to help the Greek economy make progress: "We are offering Greece every kind of aid." (Reporting By Sarah Marsh)