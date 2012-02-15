BERLIN Feb 15 After a three-hour
teleconference between finance ministers of countries that share
the euro, questions remain over the euro zone's bailout of
Greece, a German government official said on Wednesday.
The official, who declined to be named, said some
information discussed on the call had been made available at
short notice and must be assessed further, putting off any
decision over the matter until Monday at the earliest.
"Along with the examination of information made available at
short notice, questions remain that are very important to
Germany and other member states about the sustainability of the
program," the official said.
The questions had to do in part with Greece's ability to
work off its mountain of debt in the years ahead. Further
information regarding this matter must be examined by Monday,
the official added.
Germany and other euro zone countries are concerned that
existing Greek pledges of reform will not bring its debt down to
levels that are considered sustainable and that it may fall
short of an agreed goal to cut its debt to 120 percent of gross
domestic product by 2020.
Greece, an ongoing problem for the euro zone and the
continuing focus of global financial markets, needs a second
bailout if it is to avert bankruptcy when 14.5 billion euros
($18.95 billion)of debt repayments fall due on March 20.
Euro zone finance ministers had been due to meet
face-to-face in Brussels on Wednesday, but the group's Chairman
Jean-Claude Juncker scaled this back to a teleconference,
complaining that Greek political leaders had failed to provide
written commitments that they would stick to steep spending
cuts.
The German official said concerns remained over how to
ensure Greece would stick to its commitments, noting a need for
"strengthening the monitoring of the implementation of the
program and the priority for debt reduction via the concept of
an escrow account."
"There was no conflict over the need for these elements,"
the official added in regards to the teleconference.