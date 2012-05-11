By Gareth Jones and Stephen Brown
BERLIN May 11 Germany told Greece on Friday
that staying in the euro zone was its own choice and that it
must not stray from austerity if it expects to get international
cash.
It also laid out its support for a European 'growth pact' in
an attempt to deflect criticism that its insistence on austerity
has exacerbated Athens' debt woes.
In a speech to parliament, Foreign Minister Guido
Westerwelle said Germany wanted to help Greece stay in the euro
zone but made clear the EU-IMF loans needed to stave off
bankruptcy hinged on continued spending cuts and tax hikes.
With a nod to France's Socialist President-elect Francois
Hollande and other European critics of Berlin's drive for budget
discipline, Westerwelle said Germany too wanted more growth but
not if it meant more spending.
"The future of Greece in the euro zone lies in the hands of
Greece," Westerwelle told the Bundestag lower chamber.
"We want to help and we will help Greece, but Greece has to
be ready to accept help. If Greece strays from the agreed reform
path, then the payment of further aid tranches won't be
possible. Solidarity is not a one way street," he said.
The leaders of Greece's two mainstream pro-bailout parties
were making a last-ditch bid on Friday to forge a new government
after last Sunday's election deprived them of a parliamentary
majority and boosted radical anti-bailout parties.
If they fail, Greece, now in its fifth year of recession,
faces new elections next month in which anti-austerity leftists
seem likely to repeat their strong gains, possibly paving the
way for a Greek debt default and leave the euro.
In a sign some European countries are coming to terms with a
possible Greek exit, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
said in an interview published on Friday that the euro zone was
much more resilient now to nasty shocks following the creation
of bailout funds that are supporting Greece, Portugal and
Ireland.
"The contagion dangers for other countries of the euro zone
have shrunk, the euro zone has become more resilient," Schaeuble
told the online edition of the Rheinische Post newspaper.
"The idea that we are not able to react to something
unforeseeable at short notice is wrong. Europe does not go under
so quickly," he said.
GREEK EURO EXIT?
Echoing those comments, the head of Germany's main private
banking association told German radio the euro zone would
survive if Greece had to leave.
"I believe the euro zone could cope with it (a Greek exit).
The immediate consequences would be limited," said Michael
Kemmer, general manager of the Association of German Banks.
Schaeuble criticised political forces in Greece who
suggested to their voters that there was a realistic alternative
to the austerity programme.
"(It is) dangerous to lead citizens into believing that
there is another, simpler way whereby Greece could recover by
avoiding hardship," Schaeuble said in his interview.
Some Greek politicians, including Alexis Tsipris, leader of
the Radical Left Coalition that polled second in last Sunday's
election, have said Greece can reject the austerity programme
but still stay in the euro.
In his Bundestag speech, Westerwelle said the European growth
pact advocated by France's Hollande and others should not
involve more expenditure than at present but "better use of
resources" in the EU budget in coming years.
He cited waste and abuses such as "European-funded stays at
spas in romantic hotels".
Westerwelle said the EU should invest 80 billion euros of
unused structural funds in projects to spur growth and
competitiveness, and boost the European Investment Bank to give
small and medium-sized firms better access to credit.
The former leader of the business-friendly Free Democrats
(FDP), who are coalition allies of Chancellor Angela Merkel,
also linked growth in Europe to the need for freer internal and
external markets.
Hollande will hold talks with Merkel in Berlin on Tuesday,
hours after his inauguration, on the euro zone debt crisis and
measures to revive growth in Europe, much of which - with the
important exception of Germany itself - is mired in recession.
It will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two
leaders. Merkel shunned Hollande during the election campaign
and publicly backed the incumbent, fellow conservative Nicolas
Sarkozy.