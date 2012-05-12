BERLIN May 12 Germany is willing to consider
additional measures to promote growth in Greece but the
struggling economy must still carry out the agreed reforms,
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview
with Welt am Sonntag weekly.
"If the Greeks have an idea of what we could do, in
addition, to promote growth, we can always talk and think about
this," Schaeuble was quoted as saying. "But ultimately it is
about making Greece competitive again, allowing the economy to
grow and opening the path to the financial markets again."
"That requires the agreed, fundamental reforms being carried
out, otherwise the country has no prospects."
Germany on Friday laid out its support for a European
"growth pact" in an attempt to deflect criticism that its
insistence on austerity has exacerbated Athens' debt woes.
But it also told Greece that staying in the euro zone was
its own choice and that it must not stray from austerity if it
expects to get international cash.
"I can understand the Greeks well ... they are suffering a
lot," said Schaeuble. "There is no comfortable path for Greece."
"There is not a better solution. Greece must now show if it
has the power to get the necessary majorities for this. I can
only hope that those responsible in Greece will quickly see
reason."
Greece was plunged into turmoil after a general election
boosted far-left and far-right groups, stripping mainstream
parties, which back a painful EU/IMF bailout, of their
parliamentary majority.
But Germany, the European Union's paymaster, and the
European Commission have repeatedly insisted that Greece must
persevere with tax hikes and spending cuts in order to continue
receiving funds under its EU-IMF 130 billion euro bailout.
Schaeuble said Germany did not want Greece to leave the euro
zone but could not force the country to remain within the
currency bloc either.
"Of course we do not want Greece to leave, that is quite
clear and unambiguous. But .. we would be a strange government
if we did not prepare ourselves for all thinkable scenarios, to
then also be able to master them, including situations that
would not be easy for Europe."