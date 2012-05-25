BERLIN May 25 Greece has no need for external financing currently so it would not be a problem if the next aid tranche for the debt-plagued country were delayed by a few weeks, a German finance ministry spokesman said on Friday.

"As far as I am aware, there is no current need for external financing up until beyond the first half of the year," spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a regular news conference in Berlin.

He added that a delay of a few weeks would be "unproblematic."

Earlier, Kotthaus said Greece's lenders would need a positive report on its reform progress before releasing a planned second tranche of aid worth around 4 billion euros at the end of June.

Greece holds its second election in less than two months on June 17 in which a radical leftist party opposed to the EU-IMF austerity programme is expected to perform well.