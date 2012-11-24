BERLIN Nov 24 German chancellor candidate Peer
Steinbrueck warned in a newspaper interview released on Saturday
that German taxpayers could get stuck with a large bill if
Greece were to default on its loans.
Steinbrueck told Bild am Sonntag newspaper that Germany has
so far only provided loan guarantees for Greece but that could
end up costing German taxpayers billions of euros. He said the
government should make that fact clear to the public at home.
"One must tell the people that Greece could default on these
loans," said Steinbrueck, who will lead the centre-left Social
Democrats (SPD) candidate against Chancellor Angela Merkel in
next September's federal election.
"We in Germany have to make sacrifices to help hold Europe
together. We're already part of a 'liability union'," he added.
Many Germans, especially conservatives who support Merkel's
Christian Democrats (CDU), are firmly opposed to any sort of
collectivised debt in Europe and especially the creation of euro
zone bonds.
Steinbrueck said "so far Germany has not paid a single cent"
to Greece but added it was quite possible that could change.
"We were ready to pay money for the costs of German
reunification - something all of our neighbours welcomed despite
the bad experiences they had had with us," he said, referring to
Germany's Nazi past. "Now is time that we have to ask ourselves
the question: what is Europe worth to us?"
Steinbrueck said that Greece will not be able to return to
the capital markets for another eight years.
"We're going to have to build a bridge for this period and
that's going to cost money," Steinbrueck said.