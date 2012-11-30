* Lower house Bundestag backs Greek bailout with big
majority
* Schaeuble warns against speculation on Greek debt
writedown
* Main opposition gives Merkel reluctant support
By Gareth Jones and Stephen Brown
BERLIN, Nov 30 German lawmakers approved the
latest bailout for Greece on Friday by a large majority despite
growing unease about the cost to taxpayers less than a year
before federal elections.
The outcome of the vote in the lower house was never in
doubt but it was a test of Angela Merkel's authority over her
centre-right coalition. She did not manage to draw an absolute
majority from her own ranks after 23 of her lawmakers rebelled.
But with the main opposition Social Democrats (SPD) and
Greens voting in favour with most of Merkel's bloc, the revolt
had only symbolic value. Of 584 deputies present in the chamber,
473 voted for the bailout and 100 voted against.
The parliamentary floor leader of Merkel's Christian
Democrats, Michael Grosse-Broemer, said he was happy with the
result of the vote, adding: "Greece must now continue its
efforts to reduce its debts and carry out structural reforms."
The package, which aims to cut Greece's debt load to 124
percent of national output by 2020, coincides with increased
talk among German lawmakers and media that euro zone governments
will eventually have to write off much of their Greek debt.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in the Bundestag
debate that such speculation could undermine the Greek
government's reform drive.
"If we say the debts will be written off (Greece's)
willingness to make savings is correspondingly weakened. Such
false speculation does not solve the problems," he said. "A
Greek bankruptcy could lead to the break-up of the euro zone."
The government acknowledged for the first time this week
that the bailout will mean lost federal revenues.
All week, German newspapers have reverberated with
predictions, including from some coalition lawmakers, that
Germany and other euro zone countries will eventually have to
write off some of their Greek debt holdings.
Schaeuble said Germany was insisting on strict monitoring of
Greece's reforms to ensure it met its fiscal targets, adding
that the country's competitiveness was finally improving as a
result of the austerity programme.
REBELS
Criticism of the Greek bailouts within Merkel's coalition
has softened in recent months after she decided the cost of
expelling Greece from the euro zone would be far greater.
The SPD has accused the government of deceiving German
voters by insisting that no further writedowns of Greek debt
will be necessary, but it is difficult for the strongly pro-euro
centre-left party to make political capital out of this issue.
Merkel's policy of talking tough on austerity in Greece and
other heavily indebted euro zone countries while making the
necessary concessions to avert a messy default commands broad
support in Germany, where the chancellor is as popular as ever.
"We will vote for it because we don't want our reliability
as European partners left in any doubt. It has nothing to do
with the government," Peer Steinbrueck, the SPD's candidate for
chancellor in next year's election, said during Friday's debate.
SPD parliamentary leader Frank-Walter Steinmeier accused the
government of putting off the "economically unavoidable" debt
haircut for Greece for its own political reasons.
"You can postpone it until after Christmas, until after the
Lower Saxony election, the Bavarian election or the federal
elections, but it will come."