BERLIN Oct 10 German newspapers attacked
"ungrateful" Greeks for the hostile public reception they gave
Angela Merkel in Athens and some criticised the chancellor's
generosity for promising they would stay in the euro zone - a
message welcomed in Greece.
Pictures of a small group of Greek anti-austerity
demonstrators dressed as Nazis, including one with a Hitler
moustache waving a swastika, dominated German coverage of
Merkel's first visit to Athens since the sovereign debt crisis
began three years ago.
"Germany does not deserve this!" protested the biggest
selling Bild tabloid on its front page.
Merkel braved Tuesday's protests to reaffirm her commitment
to keeping debt-crippled Greece inside Europe's single currency,
but offered Prime Minister Antonis Samaras no concrete relief
ahead of a report next month by the "troika" of international
creditors on his government's progress on savings targets.
In stark contrast to the German reaction, Greek newspapers
hailed the visit as a show of support for the sacrifices of the
Greek people and the reform efforts.
"With her trip to Athens yesterday Angela Merkel put an end
to 2-1/2 years of Greek isolation," wrote centre-left daily Ta
Nea in a front page editorial with the headline: "She came...
she saw... she promised."
Conservative daily Kathimerini said it would be naive to
expect that Greece's problems could be solved in one visit, but
Merkel's positive message "indicates we are in the last phase,
just before the cherished light at the end of the tunnel".
But Germany's Bild interpreted Merkel's words as sending the
message that "Greece can stay in the euro no matter what the
numbers say or how little progress they make and despite the
fact that we Germans were insulted as Nazis".
"The Greece on show in central Athens yesterday does not
belong in the euro," wrote Nikolaus Blome, its top political
commentator, who called the Greeks "ungrateful" for Germany's
large contribution to bailouts from Europe and the International
Monetary Fund.
"FOURTH REICH"
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily agreed: "The Greeks
will only see the light at the end of the tunnel that the
chancellor promised when they understand that the 'Fourth Reich'
is not to blame for their problems."
But if one of Merkel's aims was to reassure politicians at
home that fellow conservative Samaras' efforts deserve support
but that she has no intention of relaxing the conditions for
helping him, the chancellor may have achieved her objective.
"Yesterday's visit sent a good signal in two ways, firstly
in terms of friendly diplomacy, but also by showing there will
be no loosening of the bailout terms. Greece has to fulfil the
conditions and Greece agreed to this," said Markus Soeder,
finance minister of Bavaria's conservative state government.
Merkel's conservatives are hoping to win a third term in
power in next year's federal election.
From Germany's opposition Social Democrats, the European
Parliament chairman Martin Schulz said Merkel had struck the
right balance between showing support for Samaras while also
making clear there would be "no blank cheque" for Greece.
Merkel's coalition and the SPD alike reserved special venom
for the head of Germany's hardline Left party, Bernd Riexinger,
for joining protesters in the streets of Athens on Tuesday.
Gerda Hasselfeldt, parliamentary leader of the Bavarian
conservatives, said she was "furious" at Riexinger for acting
"against the interests of his own country".
