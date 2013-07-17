BERLIN, July 17 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble will offer Greece 100 million euros for a fund to
promote economic growth when he visits Athens on Thursday, a
government source said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier
report.
Germany's offer of financial support will be contingent on
certain conditions, and a business model being found for the
growth fund, the source added.
"The German Finance Minister is not going to Athens to tell
them how to do their homework," the source told reporters in
Berlin. "Rather his aim is to encourage them to continue their
path although it is very difficult, and to talk about concrete,
bilateral cooperation".
Schaeuble said last month that Germany would discuss
setting up a bilateral programme to help small and medium-sized
countries in Greece, as it has done with Spain, at a meeting in
Athens, and Greece has expressed interest in receiving such
support. [ID:nL5N0ET2I9
A German paper wrote earlier on Wednesday that German state
development bank KfW would give the new fund a loan of
100 million euros which it could then pass to firms.