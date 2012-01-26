BERLIN Jan 26 Germany does not expect the troika of foreign lenders that is currently in Athens to deliver a report on Greece's progress before a summit of European Union leaders on Monday, a senior German official said on Thursday.

"I would not expect the report of the troika to be ready by the summit on Monday," the official said, requesting anonymity, at a pre-summit media briefing. He added that this meant that Greece would not play a major role at the EU leaders summit.