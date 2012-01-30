BERLIN Jan 30 A public sector contribution is not up for discussion in a deal to alleviate Greece's debt that Athens is currently negotiating with private creditors, a German finance ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"The public sector has done everything [it can] and has a sufficiently large share in stabilising Greece," a finance ministry spokesman told journalists in a regular news conference.

"The focus at the moment is simply on the the participation of the private sector. Therefore there is no discussion of the participation of the public sector," he added.