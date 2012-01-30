BERLIN Jan 30 A public sector
contribution is not up for discussion in a deal to alleviate
Greece's debt that Athens is currently negotiating with private
creditors, a German finance ministry spokesman said on Monday.
"The public sector has done everything [it can] and has a
sufficiently large share in stabilising Greece," a finance
ministry spokesman told journalists in a regular news
conference.
"The focus at the moment is simply on the the participation
of the private sector. Therefore there is no discussion of the
participation of the public sector," he added.