BERLIN, June 14 Europe must press ahead with closer political integration no matter how difficult this task may be, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"It is our task today to make up for what was not done (when the euro was created) and to end the vicious circle of ever new debt, of not sticking to rules," Merkel said.

"I know that it's arduous, that it's painful, that it's drawn-out. It's a Herculean task but it is unavoidable," Merkel said in a speech to parliament.