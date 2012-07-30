BERLIN, July 30 Germany has full confidence in
the independence of the European Central Bank, government
spokesman Georg Streiter said on Monday, amid expectations that
the bank will take action to ease high borrowing costs for Spain
and Italy.
"The German government has full trust in the independent
operations of the ECB. The ECB is fulfilling its duties,"
Streiter told a regular news conference.
ECB president Mario Draghi said last week the bank would do
whatever it deemed necessary, within its mandate, to save the
euro, raising expectations in financial markets that it may
resume buying bonds of troubled euro zone states in the
secondary market - a policy Germany is deeply uneasy about.
Streiter also reiterated Berlin's opposition to euro bonds
or any other form of mutualisation of euro zone debt - a policy
supported by some member states of the euro zone as a way to
reduce their high borrowing costs.
He said he saw no grounds for launching legal action against
the ECB over bond purchases, a suggestion made by Joerg-Uwe
Hahn, a regional member of the Free Democrats, a junior partner
in Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition.