NEW DELHI German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday during a visit to India that there was no need for concern about the euro zone, despite a decline in the value of the currency in recent weeks.

Schaeuble said his message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in talks due later on Monday would be "that there is no need to worry about the stability and future development of the European currency union".

"Global concerns about the development of Europe are just a fraction of what they were in 2010," said the German minister.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller in New Delhi; Writing by Stephen Brown in Berlin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)