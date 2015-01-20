(Adds quotes, details)
NEW DELHI Jan 20 The euro zone has overcome a
lack of confidence and is working to boost growth, but emerging
nations should take the lead in reviving the global economy,
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday in
India.
Speaking before a key meeting of the European Central Bank,
expected to announce a programme of quantitative easing, and a
general election in euro zone laggard Greece, Schaeuble said
stability had returned to financial markets.
"In financial issues we have overcome the lack of confidence
we have suffered in the last couple of years," he said in New
Delhi, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
Asked about the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict,
Schaeuble said: "We face a lot of problems with Russia, but the
most problems are faced by Russia ... We are not interested in a
failing Russia. We want a partnership."
Europe would "deliver its fair contribution" to global
growth, Schaeuble also said, while calling on emerging economies
like India to make a bigger contribution.
"In the global economy, the emerging countries need higher
growth than the advanced countries," said Schaeuble, who spoke
at an event hosted by Indian business group FICCI.
Modi visits Germany in April to open the annual Hanover
trade fair, where India is this year's official partner country.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is also expected to visit India
later this year.
