LONDON Nov 18 German bonds have so far
been viewed as the last bastion of safety in the euro zone
sovereign debt markets but some prices are beginning to suggest
their allure will not be eternal.
A relentless rise in southern European countries' borrowing
costs and the hefty premium they pay over Germany overshadowed
an unusual development this week -- German yields rose as the
euro zone crisis sucked in France and the Netherlands, rather
than falling as they did when Italy fell victim.
The yield premium that investors demand to hold 10-year U.S.
or UK bonds rather than German debt has shrunk sharply in the
past few days as a result, highlighting investors' preference at
this point for debt issued by these large non-euro zone
countries.
Moreover, while the cost of insuring against an Italian or
French default has risen markedly in the past week, the biggest
daily percentage rise in the cost of such insurance on Thursday
was actually in Germany rather than France or Italy.
"Germany is still the best of a bad job in the euro zone and
out of all the members, it still represents the most credible
safe haven, but Germany is not immune to this crisis," said
Simon Derrick at Bank of New York Mellon in London.
In fact, data on how the bank's clients are moving their
money around euro zone bond markets shows the most dramatic
shift in investor behaviour is related to Germany.
"We are seeing that demand has dissipated for German paper
with maturities of one year or more," Derrick said.
GIVING EUROPE A WIDE BERTH
Investors and strategists insist Germany is still viewed
very differently to other euro zone countries and that fixed
income and credit market prices are far from entering uncharted
waters or dangerous territory.
For example, German 10-year yields may have
risen by nearly quarter of a percentage point between Tuesday
and Friday, to 1.97 percent, but are still far below this year's
peaks of 3.5 percent.
Moreover, the yield discount at which these bonds trade to
UK or U.S. debt is still well within this year's ranges as are
prices on German credit default swaps, which are bought as
insurance against default.
But those paid to look beyond intraday moves are far from
complacent.
"It is a bit too early to talk about Germany selling off but
it is a concern. Ultimately Bunds are not the place to be in the
long term and we would prefer (U.S.) Treasuries," Harvinder
Sian, interest rate strategist at RBS, said.
"Asian investors are looking at it (the euro zone crisis)
and saying that they want to be out of euro assets, and even
Bunds."
The steady decline in German bond yields means the balance
of risks and rewards is shifting for many investors -- at least
for those investment and pension funds who have the option of
taking their money out of the euro zone altogether.
For example, Germany offered the lowest interest rate ever
at its sale of two-year bonds this week.
The result was such weak demand that the government would
have been left with unsold bonds had the Bundesbank not taken
back a record large amount for the maturity on offer.
The German debt office declined requests for comment on
Friday.
SILENT RUN
Such investors say Germany's robust government finances
won't be relevant if the euro zone crisis ends up leading to
either a fiscal union or a break up of the euro zone.
The first outcome would imply higher borrowing costs for
Germany while the second would saddle Germany with a new
national currency that would appreciate so sharply that it would
cripple exporters and therefore the economy.
"We are watching Germany with a bit of concern because of
its exposure to the rest of the euro zone and the potential
increase in that exposure," said Elisabeth Asfeth, fixed income
analyst at Evolution Securities.
"There isn't any outcome to this whole crisis that is
positive for anyone, least of all Germany."
Anecdotal evidence from fund managers suggests Asian
investors are not the only ones who are looking at the possible
outcomes and wondering whether to give the whole of the euro
zone a wide berth, rather than trying to pick safe havens.
"We are getting a silent run on (euro zone) sovereigns,"
said Stuart Thomson, chief economist at UK-based Ignis Asset
Management which had 78 billion pounds ($123 billion) in assets
under management at the end of September.
"Triple-A (credit rated) benchmarks will soon consist of
Germany, Finland and the Netherlands. In that environment, some
people are thinking they are better off out of Europe."
