* German conservatives wary of boosting bailout schemes

* IMF and Italy have urged Berlin to increase funding

* Only default scenario could convince Bundestag

By Stephen Brown and Andreas Rinke

BERLIN, Jan 24 Angela Merkel's conservative allies warned on Tuesday against committing additional German funds to euro zone bailout schemes, underscoring how difficult it would be for the chancellor to meet international demands to boost the bloc's defences.

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde and Italian premier Mario Monti have both travelled to Berlin to urge Merkel to increase the 500 billion-euro European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which is due to become operational mid-year.

German government sources have told Reuters Merkel does not rule out an increase if the euro zone crisis deteriorates over coming months. But only the threat of a disaster would persuade her coalition to back a bigger firewall for the currency bloc.

In particular, she faces stiff opposition from the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), whose leaders have flirted with euroscepticism, and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), whose freefall in opinion polls has thrown them onto the defensive.

A senior official in the government put the odds of Germany agreeing to an increase in the ESM at 50-50, but said Merkel would risk a coalition crisis just a year ahead of elections if she ignored the misgivings of her allies.

"The (opposition) Social Democrats would back it and she could probably get her Christian Democrats on board. But the FDP could well see it as a no go," the official told Reuters, requesting anonymity.

Euro zone finance ministers have agreed to "reassess the adequacy" of their current rescue fund - European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) - and its permanent successor, the ESM, in March.

Until that time, the question is "purely theoretical", said Peter Altmaier, parliamentary whip for Merkel's conservatives in the Bundestag (lower house).

CART BEFORE HORSE

Altmaier and other senior coalition officials argue that Germany has already agreed to pay more capital into the ESM up-front - rather than in annual installments - and that there is no real need to boost the fund at the moment.

Berlin officials point out that there is still money left in the 440 billion euro EFSF, which was used to bail out Ireland and Portugal and has earmarked funds for a second Greek rescue.

Lagarde said in a speech in Berlin on Monday that bigger countries like Italy and Spain could be pushed into a "solvency crisis" if European governments refuse to commit more funds.

And Monti has complained to Merkel in person that bolder steps are needed from Germany to avoid destabilising Italy and the broader single currency bloc.

One suggestion is that the remaining resources of the EFSF are rolled into and combined with the ESM.

"It needs to be improved, the European Financial Stability Facility plus the European Stability Mechanism," Lagarde told Deutschlandradio Kultur on Tuesday.

Otto Fricke, a budget expert from the FDP, told Reuters that boosting the ESM now would be "putting the cart before the horse".

Another senior member of the party said, on condition of anonymity, that the only scenario where Merkel might get support for a bigger ESM was in the event of a disorderly Greek default, which could unleash contagion engulfing both Italy and Spain.

Gerda Hasselfeldt, a leading MP from the CSU, said it was otherwise "superfluous" to hold such a debate now.

"I see no reason to mess with the 500 billion euros," she said.

Senior government officials said they would find it hard to go back on the oft-repeated message to German voters that their country's contribution to the EFSF and ESM would not exceed 211 billion and 190 billion euros respectively.

Germany has also insisted that once the ESM is implemented in mid-2012 - a year ahead of schedule - the combined potential outlay of the ESM and EFSF should not exceed 500 billion euros.

Merkel's spokesman flatly denied a Financial Times report that she was ready to see that ceiling raised to 750 billion euros in exchange for agreement on the fiscal pact.