* German conservatives wary of boosting bailout schemes
* Sources say Merkel got Lagarde message on firewall
* IMF and Italy have urged Berlin to increase funding
* Only dire scenario may convince Merkel coalition allies
By Luke Baker and Noah Barkin
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Jan 24 Angela Merkel's
conservative allies warned on Tuesday against committing
additional German funds to euro zone bailout schemes,
underscoring how difficult it will be for the chancellor to meet
international demands to boost the bloc's defences.
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde and
Italian premier Mario Monti have both travelled to Berlin to
urge Merkel to increase the euro zone's firewall by either
boosting the 500 billion-euro European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
or allowing it to run concurrently with the existing bailout
fund it is due to replace at mid-year.
German government sources have told Reuters Merkel does not
rule out such a step if the euro zone crisis deteriorates over
coming months. But only the threat of a disaster may persuade
her coalition to back more funds for the currency bloc.
In particular, she faces stiff opposition from the Bavarian
Christian Social Union (CSU), whose leaders have flirted with
euroscepticism, and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), whose
freefall in opinion polls has thrown them onto the defensive.
"The (opposition) Social Democrats would back it and she
could probably get her Christian Democrats on board. But the FDP
could well see it as a no go," a senior German official told
Reuters, requesting anonymity.
Euro zone finance ministers have agreed to "reassess the
adequacy" of their current rescue fund - European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) - and its successor, the ESM, in
March.
And Germany is unlikely to send a clear signal about any
shift in its position until then. But Lagarde sent Merkel a
clear message at a meeting between the two on Sunday that G20
countries outside the euro zone would not agree to boost their
contributions to the IMF unless the chancellor showed movement
on the rescue funds, European sources told Reuters.
The IMF resources debate will be at the centre of talks
between G20 finance ministers who are due to meet in Mexico next
month.
PART OF IMF DEBATE
"The definitive conversation on this may not happen until
March. But certainly the message is being sent about the need
for the combined value of the EFSF/ESM to be increased (towards
750 billion euros) and Germany has taken that message on board,"
one euro zone source said.
"It's part of a wider discussion about boosting IMF
resources, but it's also part of the need to get countries to
sign up to the fiscal compact," the source added, referring to a
treaty on tighter budget rules that Berlin supports. "The timing
for Germany is everything, but they know where they need to go."
Officials close to Merkel denied that she had made any
promises to Lagarde. But they also point to her comments at a
news conference with Belgian Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo on
Monday.
When asked if she could agree to boost the euro zone's
rescue funds, she at first said it was not time for such a
debate, before adding that Germany was prepared to do everything
necessary to save the euro.
Another euro zone source said Germany had signalled it was
ready to move on the firewall when the time was right, but
acknowledged that Merkel had domestic constraints and a deal
before an EU summit at the beginning of March was unlikely.
Lagarde said in a speech in Berlin on Monday that bigger
countries like Italy and Spain could be pushed into a "solvency
crisis" if European governments refuse to commit more funds.
Monti has complained to Merkel in person that bolder steps
are needed from Germany to avoid destabilising Italy and the
broader single currency bloc.
But Otto Fricke, a budget expert from the FDP, told Reuters
that boosting the firewall now would be "putting the cart before
the horse".
Another senior member of the party said, on condition of
anonymity, that the only scenario where Merkel might get support
for a bigger ESM was in the event of a disorderly Greek default,
which could unleash contagion engulfing both Italy and Spain.
Gerda Hasselfeldt, a leading MP from the CSU, said it was
otherwise "superfluous" to hold such a debate now.
Senior government officials said they would find it hard to
go back on the oft-repeated message to German voters that the
combined potential outlay of the ESM and EFSF should not exceed
500 billion euros.