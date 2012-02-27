* Coalition rebels deprive Merkel of wide majority
* Ratings agency downgrades Greece to "selective default"
* Opinion poll shows Germans weary of helping Greece
* Barroso: EU to decide on firewall boost later in March
By Stephen Brown and Hans-Edzard Busemann
BERLIN, Feb 27 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel scraped through a parliamentary vote endorsing a second
bailout for Greece on Monday but faced a growing backbench
revolt against pouring in more money in support of the euro
zone.
The comfortable 496-90 victory, with five abstentions, was
inflated by centre-left opposition support, but only 304 of
Merkel's 330 centre-right coalition lawmakers backed the motion.
The Bundestag lower house voted shortly before Standard &
Poor's cut Greece's long-term credit rating to "selective
default", becoming the second agency to downgrade Athens after
it announced a bond swap plan to lighten its debt burden.
Seventeen coalition rebels voted "No" this time, compared
with 13 who defied Merkel last September in a vote to boost the
euro zone rescue fund.
Analysts said the outcome could weaken her politically and
make it harder for her to agree to strengthen Europe's financial
defences just when international pressure on Germany is rising.
"Merkel is losing her powers to convince, and the members of
the Bundestag are losing their belief that everything will go
according to plan," said Gero Neugebauer, a politics professor
at Berlin's Free University.
The world's leading economies in the G20 piled pressure on
Berlin at the weekend to drop its opposition to a bigger
European bailout fund, telling Europe it must put up extra money
if it wanted more help from other countries.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso added his
voice on Monday, saying he expected a decision on strengthening
the euro zone's financial firewall during March, although not at
an EU summit on Thursday and Friday.
The chancellor, whose country provides the lion's share of
the emergency funds, stood firm on the issue in an effort to
ensure a convincing vote in favour of the 130-billion-euro ($175
billion) rescue programme for Greece, its second since 2010.
Opening the debate, she acknowledged there was no 100
percent guarantee that the bailout would work, but rebuffed
calls from rebels to let Greece default and leave the euro.
"Nobody knows what would be the impact of rejecting the
second Greek aid package on the other bailout countries,
Portugal and Ireland, or on Spain and Italy, or the entire euro
zone and the world," Merkel said.
"As chancellor I have to take certain risks, but I cannot be
reckless - my oath of office forbids that."
She called for speeding up payments into a 500-billion-euro
permanent euro zone rescue fund so that it is fully capitalised
within two years instead of five, and said her government saw no
need to debate a bigger overall safety cushion now.
"With the voluntary debt restructuring for Greece we are
entering new territory. If it is a success, then the contagion
risk for other countries will be further reduced. Now we need to
wait and see what happens," she said.
Greece formally launched the bond swap on Friday, under
which private creditors will suffer real losses of around 74
percent on their Greek debt holdings.
If enough creditors agree to take new, lower value bonds in
return for existing debt, Greece will have the power to force
any creditors who do not sign up voluntarily to the deal to
accept its terms under "collective action clauses".
This prompted S&P to follow the Fitch agency, which cut
Greece's long-term ratings to its lowest rating above a default
last week.
"We lowered our sovereign credit ratings on Greece to 'SD'
(selective default) following the Greek government's retroactive
insertion of collective action clauses," S&P said.
However, the move had been widely expected and S&P said that
once the debt exchange was concluded, it would probably raise
Greece's sovereign credit rating to the 'CCC'.
GROWING RESISTANCE
Merkel faces growing resistance to further bailout spending
from public opinion and influential media.
"Billions for Greece - Stop!" Germany's best-selling
newspaper Bild screamed across its front page.
"Don't go any further along this crazy path," it said,
quoting leading economists who argue Greece would do better to
default on its huge pile of sovereign debt and temporarily
leaving the single currency.
For the opposition, Social Democratic (SPD) former finance
minister Peer Steinbrueck said Merkel's "strategy of buying time
has failed, because things have got worse and worse.
"Nearly two years after the first Greek aid package in May
2010, we are back to square one regarding Greece, regarding the
risk of contagion to the euro zone, and regarding Germany,"
Steinbrueck said.
"Not only has the bill become more expensive but resentment
and prejudice have grown considerably as well, with clichés
about lazy Greeks running alongside images of ugly Germans."
Merkel has faced frequent sniping from critics of euro zone
bailouts among her conservative Christian Democrats, the
Bavarian Christian Social Union and the liberal Free Democrats.
The backbench revolt, coming on top of a humiliating setback
over the nomination of a new federal president, may raise
questions about her coalition's survival until elections due in
2013, when she is expected to seek a third term.
Facing huge domestic pressure to make sure Germany's euro
zone partners get aid only in return for tough fiscal reforms -
which Greece has failed to deliver - Berlin has sent conflicting
signals on whether it will soften its stance.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, meeting G20 colleagues
in Mexico this weekend, appeared open to merging the euro zone's
temporary and permanent bailout funds to create a 750 billion
euro ($1 trillion) war chest. This would open the door to extra
International Monetary Fund (IMF) support as well.
Merkel's "wait and see" line did not rule out a change of
course next month, but the vote makes that more difficult.
GERMANS LOSING PATIENCE
Merkel's caution is driven partly by voter concerns and
unease within her coalition, but also by a feeling in Berlin
that market pressures are easing and there is no longer an
urgent need to put up more money.
In fresh signs that the European Central Bank's move to
flood banks with cheap three-year liquidity has helped stabilise
bond markets, Italy and Belgium saw their borrowing costs
sharply reduced at debt auctions on Monday.
But safe-haven German Bund futures hit a five-week high with
traders citing Merkel's doubts about the success of the Greek
rescue and her forecast of years of toil for the euro zone.
Ahead of a second injection of long-term cheap ECB money
expected to total 500 billion euros on Wednesday, the central
bank said it had kept its emergency government bond-buying
programme dormant for a second straight week.
An opinion poll published in a Sunday newspaper found 62
percent of Germans were against the second Greek rescue package
while 33 percent were in favour. In a similar poll in September,
53 percent had been opposed and 43 percent in favour.
Germans are growing impatient with what Schaeuble has
described as a "bottomless pit" in Greece.
Frank Schaeffler, the loudest eurosceptic among the Free
Democrats, the struggling junior partners in Merkel's coalition,
told parliament: "Greece has no chance of becoming competitive
in the euro zone and it must therefore leave, and this must be
accompanied by a real debt haircut worth of the name."
At the same time, there is a growing awareness in Germany,
Europe's leading economy, that its own prosperity is at risk as
the debt crisis sucks in more countries and stifles demand
within the currency bloc for German exports.
German criticism of Greece has reopened wounds dating from
World War Two. Protesters in Athens burned a German flag earlier
this month while Greek newspapers have portrayed Merkel and
Schaeuble in Nazi uniform.
Despite riding high in polls, Merkel has hit a rough patch -
about 18 months before the next election - that has raised
doubts about her grip on power.