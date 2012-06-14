* Merkel speaks in parliament before June 18-19 G20 summit
* Calls debt mutualisation "counterproductive"
* German leader says German strength "not infinite"
* Backs stronger role for ECB in bank supervision
By Noah Barkin and Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, June 14 Germany's Angela Merkel rejected
any quick solution to the euro zone's deepening debt crisis as
counterproductive on Thursday, saying Europe must instead pursue
the "Herculean task" of closer political integration.
Speaking to parliament before a meeting of Group of 20
leaders in Los Cabos, Mexico, next week, the chancellor
reiterated her opposition to "miracle solutions" like joint euro
zone bonds and a Europe-wide deposit guarantee scheme for banks,
saying Germany could only go so far.
"Germany is strong, Germany is the economic engine and
Germany is the anchor of stability in Europe. I say that Germany
is putting this strength and this power to use for the
well-being of people, not just in Germany but also to help
European unity and the global economy," Merkel said. "But we
also know, Germany's strength is not infinite."
Concerns about Europe's debt crisis, which first erupted in
late 2009, have grown in recent months as contagion has spread
to larger members of the single currency bloc.
Spain announced at the weekend that it would seek a rescue
of up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for its banks.
On Sunday, Greece votes in an election where a radical left
party that opposes the strict terms of the country's bailout
could emerge victorious, increasing the chances of it abandoning
the euro and returning to the drachma.
Germany's partners, including the United States, have
ratcheted up the pressure on Merkel to take more radical steps
to stem the crisis and she acknowledged in her speech that "all
eyes" would be focused on Berlin in Los Cabos, where leaders
will also discuss IMF reform and "green growth".
"No matter how important the other themes are, they will all
be overshadowed in Los Cabos by one that has preoccupied us in
Germany, in Europe and internationally for the past two years,
and that is the European sovereign debt crisis," Merkel said.
"It will be the central theme. It will dominate the
discussions. And therefore there is no doubt that we, that
Germany, will be the centre of attention. It is so. All eyes are
focused on Germany because we are the biggest economy in Europe,
because we are a big exporter."
NO POLICY FOR MARKETS
But she rejected "easy solutions" involving the
mutualisation of European debt as counterproductive and said
that they were constitutionally impossible in Germany.
"We don't make policy for the markets, but for the future of
the people in our country," Merkel said.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday
that it was unfair to put all the blame for Europe's failure to
resolve its crisis on Germany.
But he also kept up pressure on European leaders to coalesce
quickly around a bold plan for closer fiscal integration,
including the contours of a so-called "banking union".
U.S. President Barack Obama faces a tough re-election battle
where the health of the economy is paramount, and he can ill
afford a new flare-up of Europe's debt crisis.
Merkel said past years had shown that Europe made a mistake
by pressing ahead with monetary union and the creation of the
euro 13 years ago, without worrying about the need for closer
political integration.
She wants euro zone countries to agree to give up more
sovereignty over their budgets, convinced that financial market
jitters will ease if Europe sets out a road map towards a
"fiscal union".
But many of Germany's partners, including large neighbour
France, are reluctant to do that, setting leaders up for a
potential showdown at an EU summit on June 28-29.
"I know that it's arduous, that it's painful, that it's
drawn-out. It's a Herculean task but it is unavoidable," Merkel
said of closer integration.
She reiterated her support for more independent supervision
of the banking sector in Europe, saying "stress tests" for banks
conducted by the European Banking Authority (EBA) last year had
been a failure because they relied on national authorities that
had an interest in playing down problems.
"I would have nothing against giving the ECB a tougher,
stronger role here," Merkel said.