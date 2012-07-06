BERLIN, July 6 Senior lawmakers from Angela
Merkel's conservatives warned on Friday of growing resentment at
perceived concessions by Germany on euro zone bailout schemes,
exacerbated by Italy's portrayal of the last EU summit as a
setback for the chancellor.
At the June 28-29 summit, Italy's technocrat Prime Minister
Mario Monti and Spanish leader Mariano Rajoy overcame Merkel's
reluctance to use the bailout funds to stabilise bond markets
and directly help the banks of struggling euro zone countries.
"I think we are getting near the limit of what the Bundestag
(lower house) and the population are willing to bear," Michael
Stuebgen, speaker on European policy for the conservatives in
the German parliament, told Reuters.
Merkel has insisted the summit agreements do not contradict
Germany's insistence on strict conditions for aid to its euro
zone partners or its opposition, based on German law, to
accepting liability for other nations' debt.
Stuebgen and the conservatives' parliamentary leader Volker
Kauder, who was interviewed in a German newspaper, expressed
anger at Monti's portrayal of the summit as a defeat for Merkel.
"Mario Monti's comments ... were out of order. He gave the
impression that he had won and the chancellor lost. But Monti's
interpretation was wrong and other countries, including Finland,
have since contradicted him," Kauder told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
The conservative parliamentary leader said this erroneous
interpretation had contributed to 26 MPs from the ruling
centre-right coalition voting against the ratification of the
permanent bailout fund (European Stability Mechanism) and the
fiscal pact for budget discipline on July 29, hours after the
summit.
The ESM and fiscal pact were approved with large majorities
in both the lower and upper house thanks to opposition support,
but must now be endorsed by the Constitutional Court and head of
state before German ratification is complete.
Kauder said it was acceptable to pass the laws with the help
of opposition MPs, but added: "It is true that there are more,
not fewer, questions in our parliamentary bloc (about the
bailouts)."
"Our partners in Europe should take note," Kauder said.
Impatience with Germany's growing exposure to the sovereign
debt problems of its euro zone partners was also expressed in an
open letter by about 150 economists published in a German paper
on Thursday.
The economists said Merkel had been forced into "wrong"
decisions at the EU summit regarding the banking system. Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a radio interview on Friday
he was "furious" at the economists for misleading the public.