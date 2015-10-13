* Minister says rates should rise "sooner rather than later"
* Call comes amid Fed debate, headwinds for German economy
BERLIN Oct 13 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Tuesday he was unhappy with the low interest
rate environment and called for rates to rise "sooner rather
than later".
His call comes amid a vigorous debate at the U.S. Federal
Reserve over whether to push ahead with an interest rate hike
this year or hold off until the risks associated with a slowdown
in China and other global headwinds become clearer.
Although it was not the first time Schaeuble has voiced
support for a "normalisation" of rates, it also comes at a time
when the German economy faces new threats from weakness in
emerging markets and a diesel emissions scandal that has damaged
its top carmaker Volkswagen.
Speaking at an engineering conference in Berlin, Schaeuble
described interest rates as "too low" and said this was causing
problems, particularly with regard to pension provisions.
The European Central Bank has pushed its benchmark interest
rate down to a record low of 0.05 percent and is also printing
money to lift the euro zone economy and push up low inflation.
Schaeuble said the monetary policy being pursued by central
banks meant that there was sufficient liquidity on the markets
around the world but he added: "I don't want us to get used to
it remaining as it is."
He warned policymakers against falling into the trap of
keeping rates low to actively support the economic outlook,
comparing this to the situation of a "drug addict".
