BERLIN Nov 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel underlined on Wednesday her country's determination to resist pressures for the European Central Bank to have a bigger role in resolving the euro zone debt crisis, saying the only way to recover markets' confidence was implementing reforms already agreed upon in the euro zone and underpinning the currency with treaty changes.

"The way we see the treaties, the ECB doesn't have the possibility of solving these problems," she told a news conference with visiting Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny.

She said Germany was willing to "cede a bit of national sovereignty" to stronger centralised institutions that would underpin the euro, via changes to the European Union treaty.

But she promised Kenny -- who expressed concern that such changes would be "very challenging" and might not even be necessary if current tools were "pushed to the limit" instead -- that any such treaty changes would be limited, involving oversight of national budgets but with flexibility for individual country's own strategies.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Andreas Rinke)