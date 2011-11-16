BERLIN Nov 16 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel underlined on Wednesday her country's determination to
resist pressures for the European Central Bank to have a bigger
role in resolving the euro zone debt crisis, saying the only way
to recover markets' confidence was implementing reforms already
agreed upon in the euro zone and underpinning the currency with
treaty changes.
"The way we see the treaties, the ECB doesn't have the
possibility of solving these problems," she told a news
conference with visiting Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny.
She said Germany was willing to "cede a bit of national
sovereignty" to stronger centralised institutions that would
underpin the euro, via changes to the European Union treaty.
But she promised Kenny -- who expressed concern that such
changes would be "very challenging" and might not even be
necessary if current tools were "pushed to the limit" instead --
that any such treaty changes would be limited, involving
oversight of national budgets but with flexibility for
individual country's own strategies.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Andreas Rinke)